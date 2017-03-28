Motion Test Tools

This is a list of software and hardware benchmark tools available for testing ghosting and motion blur on LCD displays. We Recommend TestUFO, the Blur Busters UFO Motion Tests: www.testufo.com

Other Frame Rate Comparisons

TestUFO Animation — 15fps versus 30fps versus 60fps

BO Allen Animation — 15fps versus 30fps versus 60fps

Frames-per-second.appspot.com — bouncing balls at multiple different simultaneous framerates

Other Motion Test Software

Test Equipment

Display manufacturers, VR headset makers, and some well-financed professional testers, use professional equipment such as automated moving cameras (pursuit cameras) that measures a benchmark called MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time). Other test equipment such as lag testers are also available.

NOTE: For reduced budgets, Blur Busters has also invented an inexpensive pursuit camera technique, with a peer reviewed conference paper, and is made available at no cost, except to credit Blur Busters. This technique is now in use by multiple display reviewer websites.