Motion Test Tools

This is a list of software and hardware benchmark tools available for testing ghosting and motion blur on LCD displays. We Recommend TestUFO, the Blur Busters UFO Motion Tests: www.testufo.com
Other Frame Rate Comparisons
- TestUFO Animation — 15fps versus 30fps versus 60fps
- BO Allen Animation — 15fps versus 30fps versus 60fps
- Frames-per-second.appspot.com — bouncing balls at multiple different simultaneous framerates
Other Motion Test Software
- VSYNCtester.com — tests your browser’s support for VSYNC
- Lagom’s LCD response test — very old web test
- DisplayMate Motion Bitmaps Edition — commercial software
Test Equipment
Display manufacturers, VR headset makers, and some well-financed professional testers, use professional equipment such as automated moving cameras (pursuit cameras) that measures a benchmark called MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time). Other test equipment such as lag testers are also available.
- Blur Busters Display Testing Inventions — our stuff
- MotionMaster Motion Picture Response Time Measurement Kit — professional
- Leo Bodnar Lag Tester — basic tester
NOTE: For reduced budgets, Blur Busters has also invented an inexpensive pursuit camera technique, with a peer reviewed conference paper, and is made available at no cost, except to credit Blur Busters. This technique is now in use by multiple display reviewer websites.